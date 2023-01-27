Police arrest 3rd suspect in connection with double stabbing in Markham, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Markham, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Dec. 3, 2022, at around 2 a.m., officers received a report of an injured person outside an establishment at Highway 7 East and Commerce Valley Drive West.

Police said officers found two men suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, two men and one woman were waiting outside of the establishment when the two victims exited.

“The male suspects ran at the victims and began a physical altercation,” police said in a news release. “One male suspect had a knife and stabbed both victims several times.”

Police said the male suspects then got into a dark-coloured vehicle that the female suspect was waiting in and fled the scene.

Officers said on Dec. 8, 2022, two suspects — 26-year-old Rachel Ga Yoon Kim from Vaughan, and 22-year-old Thomas Mu He from Toronto — were arrested.

They were each charged with two counts of attempting to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police said on Thursday, a third suspect — 23-year-old Eriston Sadiku from Vaughan — was arrested in Brampton.

He has been charged with two counts of attempting to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.