January 28 – Riverwalk Retirement Residence

By The Staff 770 CHQR
Posted January 27, 2023 5:07 pm
Riverwalk View image in full screen
Riverwalk Retirement Residence philosophy is simple: Life is precious. Riverwalk Residence

Riverwalk Retirement Residence wants to make every day your best one yet!  Riverwalk is reimagining senior living in Mission which offers an independent lifestyle with care levels that evolve with you.

Join the experts from Riverwalk Retirement Residence on Talk To The Experts and learn more about the amazing care and best-in-class amenities, dining and life enrichment that residents can expect.  Riverwalk Retirement Residence… located in Calgary’s best neighbourhood for seniors.

Email info@Riverwalkretirement.com or visit https://verveseniorliving.com/riverwalk/

