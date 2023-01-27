Menu

Canada

Video of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trying to say ‘Saskatoon’ goes viral

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted January 27, 2023 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr is unable to say ‘Saskatoon’'
Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr is unable to say ‘Saskatoon’
A video has gone viral online after Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr is unable to say 'Saskatoon'.

Over 13,000 views.

That’s how many people have seen Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unable to pronounce Saskatoon as of Jan. 27, 2023.

Read more: Blue Jays sign nine international free agents

Read next: Former NFL player Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

The first baseman and designated hitter is set to come to Saskatchewan next week, with an appearance at the 61st annual Saskatoon Kinsmen Sports celebrity dinner.

In a viral tweet, Guerrero Jr, just can’t seem to get the pronunciation correctly, even with some help from friends in the room.

And while he can’t say ‘Saskatoon’ right now, the Kinsmen crew said he will have plenty of time to learn how over dinner.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan dodgeball teams heading to nationals in Montreal in spring'
Saskatchewan dodgeball teams heading to nationals in Montreal in spring
