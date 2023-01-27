Video of Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trying to say ‘Saskatoon’ goes viral

Send this page to someone via email

Over 13,000 views.

That’s how many people have seen Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unable to pronounce Saskatoon as of Jan. 27, 2023.

The first baseman and designated hitter is set to come to Saskatchewan next week, with an appearance at the 61st annual Saskatoon Kinsmen Sports celebrity dinner.

In a viral tweet, Guerrero Jr, just can’t seem to get the pronunciation correctly, even with some help from friends in the room.

And while he can’t say ‘Saskatoon’ right now, the Kinsmen crew said he will have plenty of time to learn how over dinner.