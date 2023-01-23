Blue Jays sign nine international free agents

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms with nine international free agents on Monday.

Eight of the players are from Venezuela and one is from Brazil.

Right-handed pitchers Samuel Acuna, Samuel Colmenares, and Sann Omosako as well as left-handed pitcher Eduar Gonzalez signed with the Blue Jays.

Catchers Ivan Gomez and Edgardo Lopez, outfielders David Guzman and Edward Valencia, as well as shortstop Adrian Meza also struck deals with Toronto.

Omosako is the lone Brazilian in the group.

Pitchers and catchers report to the Blue Jays spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla., on Feb. 16.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.