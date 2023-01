See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a sudden death in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said officers are in the area of Drew Street and Olive Avenue area on Friday for an “ongoing sudden death investigation.”

“Please avoid the area,” police said in a tweet. “Further information to follow.”

More to come…

There is a police presence in the area of Drew St and Olive Ave in Oshawa, for an ongoing sudden death investigation. Please avoid the area. Further information to follow. pic.twitter.com/ju7wgbldYb — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 27, 2023