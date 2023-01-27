The Walt Disney Company to mark 100th anniversary with new experiences

Send this page to someone via email

The Walt Disney Company was founded in October 1923 by Walt Disney and his brother Roy in Hollywood, Calif.

Now one of the largest media companies in the world, the journey began with pencil cartoon drawings on paper, turned into animation. Then, in 1928, the landmark animated short film, Steamboat Willie, introduced Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the world.

These signature characters are again the stars of an all-new attraction, “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” which debuts Jan. 27 at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. — the home base of The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration.

“We call it two-and-a-half-D — it’s 3-D without the glasses. The attraction comes to life around you,” said Jeffrey Shaver-Moskowitz, executive producer with The Walt Disney Company.

Story continues below advertisement

“The show set, the media, the animatronic figures — no matter how you met Mickey, whether it was in his early career, whether he looked like he did in Steamboat Willie or the way he looked in the Mickey Mouse shorts, it’s the same loveable mouse that we are all in love with.”

Visitors to the park will notice platinum-infused décor all around including platinum statues, medallions and banners. Two new nighttime spectaculars punctuate the 100th celebration: “World of Color – ONE” at Disney California Adventure Park and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park.

Both celebrate the Walt Disney legacy through displays featuring beloved characters, music and film.

4:23 Travel Tips: Disney acquires Global Dream

“It’s a mix of nostalgia and remembering those moments but also excitement for what’s to come for the future and all the newness that’s here…guests are just going to be in awe and in amazement,” said Andrae Gill, Disneyland Resort spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

Guests can also purchase Disney100 collectable merchandise like platinum mouse ear headbands and hats. Specialty food and drink items include the platinum trifle, old-fashioned cream soda and lemon tea cake — said to have been a personal favourite of Walt Disney himself.

More magic is set to arrive throughout 2023 including the return of the “Magic Happens” parade on Feb. 24 and Mickey’s Toontown reopening on March 8.