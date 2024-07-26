Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 3:16 pm
3 min read
Evan Dunfee and Olivia Lundman train for the Paris Olympics. View image in full screen
Evan Dunfee and Olivia Lundman train for the Paris Olympics. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are the five stories we want to share:

B.C. Olympic racewalker back as coach and competitor

B.C. racewalker Evan Dunfee is back at the Olympics, not only to compete individually but also to pair up with a young athlete he’s been coaching at UBC for a new event.

Dunfee and Olivia Lundman are about to team up on the world’s biggest stage for the Olympic debut of the marathon racewalk mixed relay.

“It’s certainly a unique position to be in. I’ll be one of the very few athletes at the games in that position,” Dunfee told Global’s This is BC.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has been in my shoes and walked this path before me,” added Lundman.

Dunfee is now in his third Olympics and won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

The 2024 summer games began Friday.

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Race walker duo heads to Paris Olympics'
This is BC: Race walker duo heads to Paris Olympics

Requirements simplified for bringing dogs into U.S. from rabies-free, low-risk countries

Good news for Canadians travelling into the U.S. with dogs.

The rules for Canadians wanting to travel with their dogs across the border to the United States starting on Aug. 1 will now be easier than from some other countries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dogs that have spent the prior six months only in dog rabies-free or low-risk rabies countries, such as Canada, will now be able to enter with a CDC import form online submission receipt as acceptable documentation.

Story continues below advertisement

This form can be filled out on the day of travel and the receipt can be shown to airlines and border officials as a printed copy or by phone. The receipt will be good for travel into the U.S. for six months from the date of issuance, including multiple entries. All dogs entering the United States must have a microchip and be over six months of age.

Click to play video: 'CDC simplifies rules for bringing dogs into U.S. from low-risk countries'
CDC simplifies rules for bringing dogs into U.S. from low-risk countries

Quick-thinking bus driver puts out fire at East Hastings cheese shop

The owner of an East Vancouver cheese shop says he’s grateful for a quick-thinking bus driver for putting out a fire outside his shop.

The fire was spotted at around 2 a.m. Tuesday outside Les Amis du Fromage on East Hastings Street near Hawkes Avenue.

A security guard was on scene within five minutes, and joined by a bus driver who jumped off his bus with a fire extinguisher.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quick-thinking bus driver puts out fire at East Hastings cheese shop'
Quick-thinking bus driver puts out fire at East Hastings cheese shop
Trending Now

Self-driving pods to offer mobility autonomy at Vancouver International Airport

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is teaming up with a B.C. company to unveil a pilot program it says is the future of getting around an airport.

YVR is partnering with A&K Robotics, which is a company founded by three University of British Columbia graduates, to introduce new, self-driving pods to help people with mobility issues.

The rider uses a touchscreen to tell the pod where they want to go and the pod uses AI and multiple sensors to navigate busy spaces.

Click to play video: 'YVR introduces autonomous transport pods'
YVR introduces autonomous transport pods

British Columbia ends COVID-19 public health emergency

Story continues below advertisement

Four years after it was implemented, the COVID-19 public health emergency in B.C. has finally been lifted.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also moved to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for heatlh-care workers.

However, the province is making it mandatory for health-care workers to disclose their immunization status, including COVID-19, influenza and measles vaccines.

Collecting these records will allow health-care administrators to make staffing decisions in the event of an exposure, outbreak, or future pandemic.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s COVID-19 public health emergency ends'
B.C.’s COVID-19 public health emergency ends
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices