Canada

Requirements simplified for bringing dogs into U.S. from rabies-free, low-risk countries

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 4:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians question new U.S. dog border rules'
Canadians question new U.S. dog border rules
More questions Wednesday about the seemingly out-of-nowhere changes from the U.S. to the rules about bringing dogs across the border.
The rules for Canadians wanting to travel with their dogs across the border to the United States starting on Aug. 1 will now be easier than from some other countries.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dogs that have spent the prior six months only in dog rabies-free or low-risk rabies countries, such as Canada, will now be able to enter with a CDC import form online submission receipt as acceptable documentation.

This form can be filled out on the day of travel and the receipt can be shown to airlines and border officials as a printed copy or by phone. The receipt will be good for travel into the U.S. for six months from the date of issuance, including multiple entries. All dogs entering the United States must have a microchip and be over six months of age.

Click to play video: 'Canada ‘blindsided’ by new U.S. border rules on dogs, Holland says'
Canada ‘blindsided’ by new U.S. border rules on dogs, Holland says
Previously, anyone wanting to bring their dogs into the United States was facing more restrictions and had to meet more requirements.

That included filling out two forms, one being signed by an accredited veterinarian.

The temporary suspension on the importation of dogs from countries with a high risk of rabies, enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, will also lift on Aug. 1, bringing the regulation to align with the World Organization for Animal Health’s standards for the international movement of dogs from countries with a high risk of dog rabies.

Additional documents and requirements will still be in effect for dogs coming from high-risk countries.

