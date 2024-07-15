What is required to bring a dog into the U.S. from Canada starting Aug. 1

New strict border rules for dogs come into effect on Aug. 1 and it may mean owners will have to leave their canine companion at home before crossing into the U.S.

Starting Aug. 1, dogs entering the U.S. must be at least six months old.

For dogs that meet that requirement, the owner must then fill out paperwork for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before their planned visit.

The papers, which will be available on the CDC website, will prove that the dog is healthy, has a valid microchip and is vaccinated against the rabies virus.

The documents required depend upon where the dog has been vaccinated for rabies, and what countries they have been in during the six months before travelling to the United States.

The CDC recommends that the Import Dog Form be filled out online between two and 10 days before arrival at the border, however, it can also be filled out closer to arrival if the owners have internet access.

The form also requires the owner to upload a clear photograph of the dog’s face and body. Dogs that are less than one year old at the time of arrival should have the photo taken within 10 days of arrival, according to the CDC.

The CDC said the rules are being implemented to help control the spread of rabies.

“The United States eliminated dog rabies in 2007, but dog rabies is not controlled in over 100 countries—creating a risk to the United States in imported dogs,” the CDC states.

As Canada is considered a low-risk country for dog rabies, all dogs over the age of six months must have one of the following:

Certification of Dog Arriving from DMRVV-free or Low-Risk Country into the United States form endorsed by an official veterinarian in the exporting country, and valid rabies serology titer or veterinary records* (which list the microchip number) for the dog from the exporting country for the six months before traveling to the U.S. This form must be for the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog’s return itinerary originated. The form has different entry requirements depending on whether and where the dog was vaccinated. The form is valid for: A single entry into the U.S. for 30 days after it was issued if it does not contain information about rabies vaccination administered in a dog rabies-free or low-risk country, OR Multiple entries into the U.S. for the duration of the rabies vaccination is valid (one or three years) if the rabies vaccination was administered in a dog rabies-free or low-risk country

Certification of Foreign Rabies Vaccination and Microchip form, including the endorsement by an official veterinarian of the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog has been located; and either (1) a valid rabies serology titer OR (2) veterinary records* (which list the microchip number) for the dog from the exporting country for the previous six months. The form must be completed within 30 days before arrival to the United States and is valid for a single entry.

Certification of U.S.-Issued Rabies Vaccination form that was endorsed by USDA before the dog departed the United States

Valid USDA-endorsed export health certificate that either: Is for the dog rabies-free or low-risk country where the dog’s return itinerary originated (the form will only be valid for 30 days if it does not contain rabies vaccination information), or Documents a valid (unexpired) rabies vaccination administered in the United States (the form will be valid for the duration of the rabies vaccination (one or three years)).

Foreign export certificate that documents the dog is at least six months of age, lists the dog’s International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip number, and has been endorsed by an official veterinarian of the exporting country; and veterinary records* (which list the microchip number) for the dog from the exporting country for the previous six months. The certificate must be issued within 30 days before arrival to the United States and is valid for a single entry.