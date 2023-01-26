Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edson, Alta. teacher facing more charges as 3 sexual assault victims identified: RCMP

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference'
Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference
WATCH: A community is reacting after learning a long-time teacher is facing sexual interference charges. As Morgan Black reports from Edson, RCMP say there's concern there could be more victims. – Dec 9, 2022

A 50-year-old middle school teacher in Edson, Alta., who was previously charged with child luring and sexual interference is facing additional charges after three more victims were identified, RCMP said.

On Thursday, Edson RCMP said Fort Assiniboine resident, Brian Leroy Davison, is now facing three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.

RCMP said that “as a result of continuing investigation, three additional victims have been identified.”

Davison was taken into custody, charged, then taken before a justice of the peace and released ahead of his next court appearance, set for Feb. 7.

Read more: Edson teacher charged with luring a child and sexual interference

Read next: Adopt ‘heightened’ vigilance amid reports of DDoS attacks over Ukraine aid: CSE centre

He was previously charged Dec. 7 with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

According to an RCMP news release sent Dec. 8, Davison is a teacher at Edson’s Ecole Pine Grove School. It’s a middle school (grades 6-8) in the Grande Yellowhead Public Schools Division. However, Davison is not listed on the school website’s staff directory.

“The RCMP have been working closely with and communicating with that school and that school district as far as our information, letting them know what we can make available, so they can conduct their own assessment as far as his future with that school,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in December 2022.

In a Dec. 8, 2022 statement on Facebook, the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division said it was recently advised of sensitive allegations involving a teacher at Ecole Pine Grove Middle School in Edson.

The division said the teacher was immediately placed on leave as of Nov. 25. He is no longer at the school, the statement read.

On Thursday, RCMP said the investigation is still going on and any additional victims are encouraged to come forward.

Sexual AssaultAlberta crimeChild LuringSexual InterferenceEdsonEdson RCMPBrian Leroy DavisonEcole Pine Grove SchoolEdson TeacherGrande Yellowhead Public Schools Divisionmiddle school teacher
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers