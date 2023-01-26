Edson, Alta. teacher facing more charges as 3 sexual assault victims identified: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old middle school teacher in Edson, Alta., who was previously charged with child luring and sexual interference is facing additional charges after three more victims were identified, RCMP said.

On Thursday, Edson RCMP said Fort Assiniboine resident, Brian Leroy Davison, is now facing three counts of sexual exploitation and three counts of sexual assault.

RCMP said that “as a result of continuing investigation, three additional victims have been identified.”

Davison was taken into custody, charged, then taken before a justice of the peace and released ahead of his next court appearance, set for Feb. 7.

He was previously charged Dec. 7 with sexual interference, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

According to an RCMP news release sent Dec. 8, Davison is a teacher at Edson’s Ecole Pine Grove School. It’s a middle school (grades 6-8) in the Grande Yellowhead Public Schools Division. However, Davison is not listed on the school website’s staff directory.

“The RCMP have been working closely with and communicating with that school and that school district as far as our information, letting them know what we can make available, so they can conduct their own assessment as far as his future with that school,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said in December 2022.

In a Dec. 8, 2022 statement on Facebook, the Grande Yellowhead Public School Division said it was recently advised of sensitive allegations involving a teacher at Ecole Pine Grove Middle School in Edson.

The division said the teacher was immediately placed on leave as of Nov. 25. He is no longer at the school, the statement read.

On Thursday, RCMP said the investigation is still going on and any additional victims are encouraged to come forward.