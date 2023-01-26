Toronto man arrested after robbery reported at Broadview station: police

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Monday at around 6:55 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Broadview subway station.
Police said a victim entered the station.
“Once inside, the suspect approached the victim,” police said in a news release.
Read more: 4 teens in custody after person reportedly shot with BB gun at Toronto subway station
Read next: Parents issue warning after teen dies from inhaling aerosol deodorant
Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse, causing her to fall down the stairs.
According to police, the suspect then fled the area with the purse.
In an update on Thursday, police said 44-year-old McKinley Manalang from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with robbery, failing to comply with a judicial release and failing to comply with probation.
Officers said Manalang was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments