Crime

Toronto man arrested after robbery reported at Broadview station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 3:32 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

A man has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Monday at around 6:55 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at Broadview subway station.

Police said a victim entered the station.

“Once inside, the suspect approached the victim,” police said in a news release.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Trending Now

According to police, the suspect then fled the area with the purse.

In an update on Thursday, police said 44-year-old McKinley Manalang from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with robbery, failing to comply with a judicial release and failing to comply with probation.

Officers said Manalang was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

