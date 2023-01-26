Menu

Entertainment

Applications for 2023 Calgary Stampede parade now open

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted January 26, 2023 1:53 pm
Parade marshal Kevin Costner, centre, waves to fans during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. View image in full screen
Parade marshal Kevin Costner, centre, waves to fans during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Applications for this year’s Calgary Stampede parade are now open, and all local community and cultural organizations are invited to participate.

Stampede, dubbed the “greatest outdoor show on earth,” will return this July with a grand parade that is estimated to draw in thousands.

The organization estimated more than 305,000 watched the parade in person last year, with thousands more watching on television and online streams.

The parade aims to celebrate the city’s western heritage and culture and includes huge floats, horses, marching bands and parade marshals.

Community groups, cultural organizations, local and national businesses, service clubs, marching bands and equine enthusiasts are all invited to take part in the parade. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 15.

Stage performance groups are encouraged to participate in the parade prelude. Performers will perform in static locations along the parade route before the start of the main parade.

“The Calgary Stampede parade is where charitable, community and social groups, along with our resilient corporate community, unite in celebration of all that makes Calgary such a great city,” Keith Marlowe, vice-chair of Stampede’s parade committee, said in a statement.

“Along with the traditional fan favourites, we always welcome unique and creative new entries which showcase the vibrancy of not just Calgary, but also our province and country.”

For more information on how to apply, visit the Stampede website.

