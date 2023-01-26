Menu

Crime

Two men stabbed during altercation in Anjou early Thursday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted January 26, 2023 7:06 am
Two men in Anjou stabbed during overnight altercation. Thursday, January 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Two men in Anjou stabbed during overnight altercation. Thursday, January 26, 2023. TVA

Two men in Anjou were taken to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation early Thursday.

Just before 1 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting an injured man in an apartment on d’Allonnes Avenue, near the intersection of Fontevrault Avenue.

At the scene, first responders discovered two men, aged 28 and 32, both with non-life-threatening upper-body injuries.

Trending Now

Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested the 28-year-old man. According to police, he will be questioned once his condition improves.

The relationship between the two men and the events leading up to the incident have not been released.

