Collision involving snow plow shuts down Toronto intersection

Send this page to someone via email

A major intersection in Toronto was closed Wednesday evening after a snow plow collided with a set of lights.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the Warden and Steeles avenues intersection was closed from around 7 p.m.

Police said a pole was knocked down and wires were strewn across the road as a result of the snow plow collision.

The closure comes as Toronto battles a winter storm that could drop as much as 20 cm of snow on the city, according to Environment Canada.

Transit services and roads have been disrupted by the slick and difficult driving conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto warned on Tuesday evening snow clearing efforts could continue well past Thursday morning, when the snow is expected to end.