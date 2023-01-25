Developer applies for rezoning to allow development on former Kensington Manor site

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary has received an application for a zoning change on the property where the former Kensington Manor apartment building once stood in the city’s northwest.

The property, at 32110 Street N.W., has sat vacant since the ill-fated apartment complex was demolished in the spring of 2020 after it was deemed unsafe.

The land was recently sold and the new owner is looking to develop a new building with both street-level commercial space and residential apartments on the upper floors.

O2 Planning and Development submitted the application to rezone the land, to allow for an eight-storey development — one storey higher than the previous building on the site.

According to the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association, the area redevelopment plan has a maximum height of seven storeys.

“The general context, in terms of the more recent developments that we’ve seen along this block, are coming in at six storeys,” said Kate Stenson with the Hillhurst Sunnyside Community Association. “Six storeys seems like a more acceptable height as far as what we’re hearing back from community members.”

The City of Calgary’s planning department is now accepting feedback from the community until Feb. 17.

Stenson said there are also concerns amongst residents about increased traffic in the lane behind the property as newer developments in the area won’t include vehicle access from 10 Street.

“Of course, with any added densification, you’re going to see more traffic in the laneway,” Stenson said. “So just making sure that there are improvements that are informed by that increase in usage and intensity.”

If the site gets rezoned, many of the residents’ concerns such as overall building mix, design, size and details like parking, landscaping and site access would be determined at a later date, when a development permit application is submitted for the site.

The community association is holding an information session on the proposal with the development on Feb. 2.