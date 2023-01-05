City of Calgary recoups costs after sale of former Kensington Manor site

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary says it has recouped all its costs associated with the demolition of an ill-fated apartment complex in the city’s northwest.

Kensington Manor, formerly at 321 10 Street N.W., was evacuated in November 2017 after an inspection revealed it was at risk of “possible imminent collapse.”

The building sat vacant for a year as the city and the building’s owner at the time couldn’t come to a resolution.

Eventually, city officials took over responsibility of the building and its demolition after the building’s owner missed several deadlines to either fix the building or tear it down.

The City of Calgary spent $2.6 million on the demolition of the building, which didn’t begin until April 2020 due to several delays.

City officials told Global News the demolition came in $400,000 under budget.

It was also reported the costs included $18,000 per month in security expenses around the vacant building and eventual demolition site.

The site was backfilled and graded to standard specification, and work wrapped up in September 2020.

“That was an impressive demolition too, when they finally got it down,” area resident Sam Spooner told Global News. “Yeah, I was happy because it was sitting there doing nothing.”

The costs associated with the building were added on the owner’s property tax bill, and the site has sat vacant ever since.

According to city officials, the property went through foreclosure in late 2022 and the city received full payment of all the taxes owed on the property, which included demolition costs.

Global News has learned the site was purchased by Maple Properties Inc., a firm that specializes in residential rental buildings and condos.

The firm’s president Ajay Nehru said the property was attractive due its proximity to shopping, transit and the grocery store.

Nehru said the plan would be to eventually build “quality accommodation along a transit line.”

With more clarity on the potential future of the site, several area residents shared their hopes for what could be built.

“Residential housing above and shops below,” Murray Jones said. “I think it just adds to the village effect.”

Others told Global News they’d like to see more commercial and green space, but are hesitant to add another residential building.

“Kensington is really nice because it has so many little shops and businesses,” Lindsay Williams said. “Maybe more green space? Anything would be lovely there.”

But it may still be some time before a build takes shape on the property.

Nehru said the sale only recently closed and the company is still in the process of developing a plan for the site.

Kensington Manor, a seven-storey apartment building constructed in 1969, was home to commercial space on the ground floor and around 60 residential units above.