Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Teen arrested after attack on student outside Montreal North high school: police

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 4:59 pm
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard. View image in full screen
Montreal police officer at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Montreal police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with an attack on a student outside a high school in the city’s north end.

The arrests comes two days after the assault sent the victim, a 16-year-old boy, to hospital with serious injuries late Monday. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

“The investigation is going well and there will be more arrests to come,” police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

Read more: Teen in hospital after armed assault outside Montreal high school

Read next: Dog shoots, kills owner in freak accident during hunting trip in Kansas

The teen who was arrested is expected to appear in court as early as Thursday morning, Dubuc said. He is not a student at École Secondaire Calixa-Lavallée, near where the attack occurred in Montreal North.

Trending Now

Police patrols have been boosted in the area to reassure residents and investigators are also working closely with the school, according to Dubuc.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or to report to their nearest police station.

with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press

Montreal PoliceSPVMMontreal NorthMontreal police investigationMontreal North investigationMontreal North attackMontreal North high school attack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers