Teen arrested after attack on student outside Montreal North high school: police

Montreal police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday in connection with an attack on a student outside a high school in the city’s north end.

The arrests comes two days after the assault sent the victim, a 16-year-old boy, to hospital with serious injuries late Monday. The suspects fled the scene, police said.

“The investigation is going well and there will be more arrests to come,” police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said.

The teen who was arrested is expected to appear in court as early as Thursday morning, Dubuc said. He is not a student at École Secondaire Calixa-Lavallée, near where the attack occurred in Montreal North.

Police patrols have been boosted in the area to reassure residents and investigators are also working closely with the school, according to Dubuc.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or to report to their nearest police station.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and The Canadian Press