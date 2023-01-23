Menu

Crime

Teen in hospital after armed assault outside Montreal high school

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 7:47 pm
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Montreal police patrol car at a crime scene in Montreal, Que., Sunday, February 14, 2021. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was critically injured outside a high school in the borough of Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said it happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, near École Secondaire Calixa-Lavallée located on Pelletier Avenue.

Dubuc said several 911 calls were made reporting an injured teen.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had serious upper body injuries.

Although conscious, Dubuc said his injuries were deemed critical as the teen was transported to hospital.

By 7:45 p.m., Montreal police had received an update from medical authorities stating the boy’s life was no longer in danger.

Dubuc said preliminary information indicates an altercation broke out as classes were let out for the day.

The conflict escalated and the victim was assaulted in the school yard, “possibly with a blunt object.”

The suspects fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

A perimeter has been set up to allow for the investigation.

 

