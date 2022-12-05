Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen, extradited from Peru, arrested on murder charges in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 6:45 pm
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

An 18-year-old was arrested on Monday after his flight landed in Montreal from Lima, Peru.

In a news release, police said the teen was extradited in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2022 in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Jan. 13, when a 17-year-old boy was shot.

Read more: 3 shootings in Montreal on Sunday night leave one man injured

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Roy and Rivard streets.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups of youths, some of whom knew each other.

At some point, shots were fired and the 17-year-old was hit in the chest.

Trending Now
Trending Now

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects fled the scene. Police have since made two arrests in connection with the case.

Click to play video: '17-year-old boy shot dead in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal'
17-year-old boy shot dead in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in September and charged with second-degree murder in Quebec youth court.

The teen extradited from Peru is also facing second-degree murder charges.

Because he was a minor at the time of the shooting, he cannot be identified.

He is being detained and is scheduled to appear in youth court on Tuesday to be formally charged.

Montreal PoliceMontreal shootingMontreal murderQuebec youth courtMontreal Fatal ShootingMontreal homicide 2022Montreal Teen KilledMontreal teen fatally shot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers