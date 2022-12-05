Teen, extradited from Peru, arrested on murder charges in Montreal

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old was arrested on Monday after his flight landed in Montreal from Lima, Peru.

In a news release, police said the teen was extradited in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2022 in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Jan. 13, when a 17-year-old boy was shot.

It happened at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Roy and Rivard streets.

Police said a fight broke out between two groups of youths, some of whom knew each other.

At some point, shots were fired and the 17-year-old was hit in the chest.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspects fled the scene. Police have since made two arrests in connection with the case.

1:58 17-year-old boy shot dead in Montreal’s Plateau-Mont-Royal

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in September and charged with second-degree murder in Quebec youth court.

The teen extradited from Peru is also facing second-degree murder charges.

Because he was a minor at the time of the shooting, he cannot be identified.

He is being detained and is scheduled to appear in youth court on Tuesday to be formally charged.