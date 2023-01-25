1.5 million contraband cigarettes seized by Vernon, B.C. Mounties

See more sharing options

Nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes were seized by North Okanagan Mounties following a traffic stop in Vernon, B.C.

Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 8, a vehicle towing a trailer in the 4800-block of 27th Street was stopped as part of a routine RCMP traffic stop, Vernon RCMP said in a press release.

The 45-year-old Lumby man driving the vehicle was found to be prohibited from driving and was arrested by the officer.

However, it’s what police found after taking the man into custody that was more remarkable.

Following the arrest and as a result of further investigation, police said, evidence was discovered that led to the seizure of nearly 1.5 million cigarettes, all believed to be contraband.

The man was released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.