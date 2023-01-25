Preston MLA Angela Simmonds stepping down in April

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Liberal MLA Angela Simmonds has announced she will be stepping down from her roles, both as a member of the legislative assembly and as deputy speaker.

A joint news release from Simmonds and Liberal leader Zach Churchill said her resignation is effective April 1.

“For me, this decision is necessary to stretch out the legacy of changemakers, lifting up new voices while also preserving my own,” said Simmonds in the release.

“I’m proud of the work that this party has done for Nova Scotians over the last two years. I’ll be spending these next few months with family and in my community as I work through what comes next for me, continuing to support initiatives of anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Simmonds was elected as the MLA for Preston during the provincial election in August 2021. She ran for provincial Liberal leadership last year, but lost to Churchill.

In a letter posted to social media Wednesday, Simmonds said she got into politics to “help others believe in change and feel inspired to find the courage to make those changes a lasting part of our community.”

She said her experience in politics has taught her a great deal and she is ready to take that knowledge into the community.

“I may have been the first African Nova Scotian Deputy Speaker, the first African Nova Scotian woman to be elected to the Liberal party as the MLA for Preston, and the first African Nova Scotian woman to run for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia but I will not be the last,” she said.

It has been an honour to serve the constituency of Preston.

I thank all those who have supported me. You have taught me to chase my ambitions, follow the journey and lead with my heart. This knowledge is invaluable, and I am forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/NMxWu0c8QM — Angela Simmonds (@AngelaSimmonds_) January 25, 2023

Simmonds said she will continue to “listen, advocate, and make certain my abilities and experience are used to continue working towards anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

“Doing this now will look a little different,” she said. “It won’t be adversarial, it will be how I want to lead and advocate – with empathy and integrity.”

In the release, Churchill described Simmonds as a “valued member of our caucus.”

“Throughout her time as an MLA and a leadership candidate, she stuck true to her principles and values while bringing new members to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party,” he said.

“I have immense respect for her as a colleague and friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her in the coming months. I know she will do great things in her future to better her community and all of Nova Scotia.”

I have immense respect for @AngelaSimmonds_ as a colleague and friend, and I look forward to continuing to work with her over the next few months. I know she will do great things in her future to better her community and all of Nova Scotia. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/nelLzltgJA — Zach Churchill (@zachchurchill) January 25, 2023

