Canada

Nova Scotia Liberals to elect new leader to replace ex-premier Rankin

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2022 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'MLA Angela Simmonds chat with Global News Morning about leadership bid' MLA Angela Simmonds chat with Global News Morning about leadership bid
We chat with MLA Angela Simmonds about her decision this week to run for leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party. – Feb 11, 2022

Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party is set to elect a new leader at its convention this evening.

Contenders to replace former premier Iain Rankin are MLAs Angela Simmonds from the community of Preston and Zach Churchill from Yarmouth, N.S.

Simmonds, a lawyer and small business owner, was first elected to the legislature in the August 2021 election and serves as deputy Speaker.

Churchill first joined the legislature in a 2010 byelection and has served as a cabinet minister for the departments of education and health.

The party says it has more than 3,400 registered delegates who are eligible to vote, which is less than half the number of members who were able to vote in the February 2021 Liberal leadership race won by Iain Rankin.

According to Liberal party records, there were more than 8,100 eligible voters for the election that made Rankin Nova Scotia’s 29th premier. But the Liberals were defeated in last August’s provincial election and Rankin stepped down from the party’s top job in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
