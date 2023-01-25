Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Calgary, police seeing if road rage may have spurred violence

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 1:02 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man was taken to hospital and another man was arrested following a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday that police believe may have occurred because of road rage.

Police told Global News that officers responded to a call about a possible collision on Peigan Trail by Barlow Trail S.E. at 4:20 p.m.

They said two men were fighting in the street and an investigation determined both had been driving vehicles before the altercation.

One man was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Foothills Medical Centre for his injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was listed as being in stable condition.

Police said another man was taken into custody following the stabbing but did not say whether they expected charges to be laid against him.

Related News
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceAssaultStabbingCalgary PoliceCPSCalgary StabbingCalgary road ragesoutheast calgary stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers