Man hospitalized after stabbing in Calgary, police seeing if road rage may have spurred violence

A man was taken to hospital and another man was arrested following a stabbing in southeast Calgary on Tuesday that police believe may have occurred because of road rage.

Police told Global News that officers responded to a call about a possible collision on Peigan Trail by Barlow Trail S.E. at 4:20 p.m.

They said two men were fighting in the street and an investigation determined both had been driving vehicles before the altercation.

One man was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen and taken to Foothills Medical Centre for his injuries. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was listed as being in stable condition.

Police said another man was taken into custody following the stabbing but did not say whether they expected charges to be laid against him.