Health

Ontario expands virtual mental health counselling for youth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2023 11:30 am
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ontario is putting $4.75 million toward expanding a virtual walk-in counselling program for children and youth to access mental health services.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the One Stop Talk program is a way to offer modern, convenient options for youth in ways in which they are used to communicating.

The program allows youth to talk to a clinician by phone, video conference, text and chat without an appointment.

Read more: Toronto mayor calls for national summit to tackle mental health crisis

Read next: WHO head ‘very concerned’ about COVID deaths as emergency declaration call looms

It started two months ago involving six mental-health organizations and is now being expanded to more organizations and patients on wait lists.

The government also says it is adding eight new youth wellness hubs, bringing the total to 22 across the province.

The hubs connect young people to mental health and substance use support, primary care and social services.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough high school takes action to support students’ mental health'
Peterborough high school takes action to support students’ mental health
OntarioMental HealthOntario governmentFord governmentOntario healthSylvia JonesOntario Mental HealthOne Stop TalkOne Stop Talk ontario
