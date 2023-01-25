Menu

Crime

Guelph police make arrest after officers say stolen vehicle rams cruiser

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 12:01 pm
Guelph Police. View image in full screen
Guelph Police. Global News File

A Guelph man is facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Guelph police were informed about a suspicious vehicle on William Street on the evening of Jan. 7.

Investigators say the vehicle was spotted by officers but then accelerated at a high rate of speed in an effort to get away from police.

They say the vehicle drove across a lawn and through a garden before striking the front end of a police cruiser, then sped away at twice the posted speed limit.

Investigators say the stolen vehicle was later found in another jurisdiction.

They say police were able to find and arrest the driver on Tuesday in downtown Guelph.

Charges include dangerous driving, flight from police, and possession of stolen property.

The 28-year-old will have a court appearance in Guelph on March 10.

 

Guelph NewsStolen VehicleDangerous DrivingGuelph Police ServiceSuspicious VehiclecruiserHigh Rate of SpeedStriking

