Southern, eastern Ontario brace for snowstorm, difficult travel conditions

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for most of southern and eastern Ontario, with a significant storm expected to hit parts of the province.

Snowfall started in southwestern Ontario Wednesday morning with Windsor and Niagara forecast to see up to 15 centimetres. As the storm moves east, the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area could see between 15 and 20 centimetres starting later Wednesday morning and into the early afternoon.

Environment Canada warned the rapidly accumulating snow could lead to possible isolated power outages, reduced visibility and difficult travel.

“Basically, people who are motorists should allow a lot of extra time to reach their destination and if they don’t have to drive today, don’t,” said Rob Kuhn, severe weather meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“There’s probably going to be a significant impact on the rush hour commute home this afternoon across much of southern Ontario.”

GO Transit adjusted its schedule due to the storm, as the regional transit operator for the Greater Golden Horseshoe advised riders to plan for extra travel time. Toronto Transit Commission said it had plans in place to ensure service was maintained.

The storm is forecast to start dumping snow on eastern Ontario late Wednesday afternoon, ending Thursday. Ottawa, Kingston and most of eastern Ontario are expected to see accumulations of up to 20 centimetres of snow.