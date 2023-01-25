Menu

Canada

Fire destroys Pierrefonds strip mall early Wednesday

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted January 25, 2023 7:40 am
Two men murdered in a shocking night of gun violence in Montreal. Tuesday,August 2, 2022 View image in full screen
An overnight fire destroyed a strip mall in Pierrefonds. Wednesday, January 25, 2023 . The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont - File

A fire broke out in a Pierrefonds strip mall early Wednesday, destroying multiple businesses.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were alerted to a fire at a commercial property on Saint-Charles Boulevard.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread throughout the complex.

Read more: Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal

Alberta dad learns about son's death in Victoria after Googling his name, finding obituary

Part of the roof collapsed and multiple businesses were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported and no one was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

