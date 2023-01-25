Fire destroys Pierrefonds strip mall early Wednesday

See more sharing options

A fire broke out in a Pierrefonds strip mall early Wednesday, destroying multiple businesses.

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters were alerted to a fire at a commercial property on Saint-Charles Boulevard.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames had spread throughout the complex.

Part of the roof collapsed and multiple businesses were heavily damaged.

No injuries were reported and no one was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.