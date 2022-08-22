Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal

Montreal police say a man was injured and then arrested at the scene of a fire at a business in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Monday.
Firefighters were called to the corner of St-Zotique and St-Vallier streets around 4 a.m., according to police.
The injured man, who was found at the scene, is considered a suspect in starting the fire. Police say he was arrested and then taken to hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The police department’s arson squad has been assigned to the case.
Investigators remained on scene early Monday.
