Crime

Suspected arsonist injured, arrested at scene of fire in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 10:48 am
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. View image in full screen
The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a man was injured and then arrested at the scene of a fire at a business in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the corner of St-Zotique and St-Vallier streets around 4 a.m., according to police.

The injured man, who was found at the scene, is considered a suspect in starting the fire. Police say he was arrested and then taken to hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Quebec rights commission probes after two children orphaned in suspected homicide

The police department’s arson squad has been assigned to the case.

Investigators remained on scene early Monday.

