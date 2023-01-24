‘Everybody’s hurting’: Lethbridge vigil supports six-week-old baby in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people gathered Monday evening for a vigil in support of a six-week-old baby girl who was allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted.

“I just wanted to come out and show support,” said Christabel Logan who attended with her daughter. “It’s really nice to see our community come together.”

The event took place outside Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden, with multiple people sharing their reasons for attending and writing supportive messages for the child. The vigil was followed by candle lighting and a moment of reflection.

1:23 Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant

“To show Lethbridge’s support and show the baby support and that’s why we’re here, to show no matter what this baby’s been through, it’s loved,” said organizer Kathleen Lacombe.

“We want to come together as one,” said Angela Piche, another organizer. “It’s healing, it’s a start of healing for everybody because everybody’s hurting.”

According to police, the baby was found during a wellness check last week and remains in critical condition at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

Police have charged the girl’s parents, who can’t be named to protect her identity.

The 31-year-old mother is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life, while the 52-year-old father faces the same charge, along with aggravated assault, sexual assault and sexual interference.

The pair are scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on Wednesday. A rally is planned for outside the courthouse before their appearance.

Police are also reminding the public that a court-ordered publication ban is in place, prohibiting the release of any identifying information about the infant, including her and her parents’ names.

The publication ban applies to everyone, including members of the public.