Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Lethbridge vigil supports six-week-old baby in critical condition

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 6:49 pm
People hold candles at a Lethbridge vigil for a six-week-old baby who is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted. Jan. 23, 2023. View image in full screen
People hold candles at a Lethbridge vigil for a six-week-old baby who is in critical condition after she was allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted. Jan. 23, 2023.

Dozens of people gathered Monday evening for a vigil in support of a six-week-old baby girl who was allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted.

“I just wanted to come out and show support,” said Christabel Logan who attended with her daughter. “It’s really nice to see our community come together.”

The event took place outside Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden, with multiple people sharing their reasons for attending and writing supportive messages for the child. The vigil was followed by candle lighting and a moment of reflection.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant'
Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant

“To show Lethbridge’s support and show the baby support and that’s why we’re here, to show no matter what this baby’s been through, it’s loved,” said organizer Kathleen Lacombe.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to come together as one,” said Angela Piche, another organizer. “It’s healing, it’s a start of healing for everybody because everybody’s hurting.”

According to police, the baby was found during a wellness check last week and remains in critical condition at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary.

Read more: Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Police have charged the girl’s parents, who can’t be named to protect her identity.

The 31-year-old mother is charged with failing to provide the necessities of life, while the 52-year-old father faces the same charge, along with aggravated assault, sexual assault and sexual interference.

The pair are scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on Wednesday. A rally is planned for outside the courthouse before their appearance.

Police are also reminding the public that a court-ordered publication ban is in place, prohibiting the release of any identifying information about the infant, including her and her parents’ names.

The publication ban applies to everyone, including members of the public.

Related News
CrimeAssaultBabyLethbridge Police ServiceVigilInjuryInfant
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers