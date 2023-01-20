Lethbridge parents charged in connection with sexual assault of 6-week-old infant

WARNING: This article contains details that are disturbing.
A Lethbridge mother and father were charged in connection with the assault and sexual assault of their six-week-old daughter.
According to the Lethbridge Police Service, officers responded to a home on the north side of the city on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after a call to check on the welfare of the infant.
Authorities found the six-week-old girl in medical distress.
Read more: 2 Alberta fathers facing sex offences involving young daughters: ALERT
Read next: How thieves stole a Toronto condo in ‘total title fraud’, selling it for $970,000
Both parents, who were in the home at the time, can’t be identified to project the baby’s identity.
Emergency medical services transported the infant to hospital with extensive injuries, where she remains in critical condition.
Police said the investigation found the baby girl had been assaulted and sexually assaulted numerous times since she was born.
Read more: Alberta father charged with sexually assaulting 3 daughters, selling 1 for sex
Read next: Toadally huge, potentially record-breaking cane toad found in Australia
Charges of aggravated assault, sexual assault, sexual interference and failing to provide the necessaries of life have been made against a 52-year-old man. A 31-year-old woman is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The mother and father were remanded into custody following Judicial Interim Release hearings, and are scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Comments