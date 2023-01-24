OPP investigating after Highway 37 collision in Tweed kills pedestrian

See more sharing options

A Roslin, Ont., man died following a collision on Highway 37 in the Municipality of Tweed early Tuesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported collision involving a transport truck and a pedestrian on the highway.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP say their initial investigation has determined a man was walking southbound along the highway shoulder when he was struck by a transport.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was located nearby stuck in a ditch.

Late Tuesday afternoon, OPP identified the victim as Randy Hilton, 37, of Roslin, about 15 kilometres south fo Tweed.

The collision remains under investigation.