OPP investigating after Highway 37 collision in Tweed kills pedestrian

A Roslin, Ont., man died following a collision on Highway 37 in the Municipality of Tweed early Tuesday.
According to Central Hastings OPP, around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported collision involving a transport truck and a pedestrian on the highway.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OPP say their initial investigation has determined a man was walking southbound along the highway shoulder when he was struck by a transport.
Police say the victim’s vehicle was located nearby stuck in a ditch.
Late Tuesday afternoon, OPP identified the victim as Randy Hilton, 37, of Roslin, about 15 kilometres south fo Tweed.
The collision remains under investigation.
