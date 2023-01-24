Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigating after Highway 37 collision in Tweed kills pedestrian

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 5:31 pm
A pedestrian died after being struck while walking along the shoulder of Hwy. 37 in Tweed on Jan. 24, 2023. View image in full screen
A pedestrian died after being struck while walking along the shoulder of Hwy. 37 in Tweed on Jan. 24, 2023. Global News

A Roslin, Ont., man died following a collision on Highway 37 in the Municipality of Tweed early Tuesday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 2:45 a.m., officers responded to a reported collision involving a transport truck and a pedestrian on the highway.

Read more: 2 Quebec youth charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police on Highway 7 in Marmora area: OPP

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP say their initial investigation has determined a man was walking southbound along the highway shoulder when he was struck by a transport.

Trending Now

Police say the victim’s vehicle was located nearby stuck in a ditch.

Late Tuesday afternoon, OPP identified the victim as Randy Hilton, 37, of Roslin, about 15 kilometres south fo Tweed.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision remains under investigation.

Click to play video: '3 vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough'
3 vehicle collision closes section of Hwy. 7 west of Peterborough
OPPFatal CollisionPedestrian StruckCentral Hastings OPPHighway 37Hwy. 37Municipality of Tweed
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers