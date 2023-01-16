Menu

Crime

2 Quebec youth charged with dangerous driving, fleeing police on Highway 7 in Marmora area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2023 10:47 am
Central Hastings OPP arrested two teens early Monday following a crash and flight from officers. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP arrested two teens early Monday following a crash and flight from officers. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

Two teenagers from Quebec face multiple driving offences following an incident on Highway 7 in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake, east of Peterborough, early Monday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, just after midnight, officers responded to reports of two vehicles driving erratically along Highway 7. It was believed the vehicles were travelling together.

Police say one of the drivers was involved in a crash and was spotted fleeing the scene with the driver of the second vehicle.

Officers eventually located the second vehicle and arrested both individuals.

Two 16-year-old youths from LaSalle, Que., were arrested and each charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, failure to stop after an accident, driving a vehicle without a licence and possession of property obtained by crime (second youth had two counts).

The first youth was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of a person under 19 possessing cannabis.

The youth was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.

The second youth was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the names of the accused cannot be released.

