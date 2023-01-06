Central Hastings OPP arrest 3 in Madoc area after stolen vehicle flees from Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people face charges following an incident involving a stolen vehicle and a police pursuit in central Ontario early Friday.

Central Hastings OPP say they received information about a stolen vehicle heading northbound on Hwy. 62 after fleeing an incident involving the Belleville Police Service.

OPP located the vehicle in the Township of Madoc around 1:45 a.m. Friday. The OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit tracked footprints leading away from the stolen vehicle and located three suspects.

Daniel Foley, 38, of Peterborough, Sherri Lynn Tremblay, 36, of Quinte West and Sabrina Tremblay, 34, of Belleville, were arrested and each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Foley was also charged with six counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibition, and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000 and break and enter.

⚠️ OPP units have containment setup in the area of Hwy 62 North at Riggs Rd/Hazzards Rd in search of a driver who fled from Belleville and OPP units overnight. — Quinte Dispatch 🇨🇦 (@QuinteDispatch) January 6, 2023

Foley and Sherri Lynn Tremblay were remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville for a bail hearing on Jan. 9.

Sabrina Trembly was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Belleville court for a bail hearing on Feb. 9.