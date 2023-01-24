Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

WATCH LIVE: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim delivers first ‘State of the City’ address

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 3:27 pm
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: This event hosted by the Vancouver Board of Trade is the first major address by the mayor to the business community.

Vancouver’s new mayor delivers his first “State of the City” address today.

The event, being hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, is Ken Sim’s first major address to the business community.

Read more: Vancouver council approves plan to hire cops and nurses, boosts funding

Read next: Competition Bureau seeks to overturn Rogers-Shaw deal approval in federal court

 

Trending Now

The mayor is expected to lay out his plans at city hall for the next four years.

Read more: ‘A historic moment’: Vancouver elects first Chinese-Canadian mayor

Read next: Canada’s passport backlog ‘virtually eliminated,’ minister says

Sim was sworn in as Vancouver’s 41st mayor on Nov. 7, following a sweeping election win on a campaign platform focused on crime reduction and affordability.

Story continues below advertisement

His ABC Vancouver party holds a majority on city council and the Vancouver Park Board and the most seats on the city’s school board.

politicsMayorVancouver MayorVancouver PoliticsKen SimState Of The CityGreater Vancouver Board of Tradevancouver mayor speech
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers