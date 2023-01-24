WATCH LIVE: Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim delivers first ‘State of the City’ address

Vancouver’s new mayor delivers his first “State of the City” address today.
The event, being hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, is Ken Sim’s first major address to the business community.
The mayor is expected to lay out his plans at city hall for the next four years.
Sim was sworn in as Vancouver’s 41st mayor on Nov. 7, following a sweeping election win on a campaign platform focused on crime reduction and affordability.
His ABC Vancouver party holds a majority on city council and the Vancouver Park Board and the most seats on the city’s school board.
