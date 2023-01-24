Menu

Crime

Sexual assault case involving former Kelowna, B.C. mayor moved to late February

By Kathy Michaels & Jasmine King Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 7:34 pm
FILE. Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran will be in court next month. View image in full screen
FILE. Former Kelowna mayor Colin Basran will be in court next month. Global News

Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor Colin Basran’s first scheduled appearance on the charge of sexual assault came and went with little ado on Tuesday.

Basran, as is standard with first appearances, wasn’t in attendance and the matter has been deferred until Feb. 21 at 2 p.m.

In December, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced the single charge against Basran for an incident that allegedly occurred in Kelowna in May 2022 when he was mayor of the Okanagan city.

Crown attorney Brock Martland and defence attorney Lydia Chu, representing Basran’s lawyer, Richard Peck, appeared virtually Tuesday.

Chu requested the matter be adjourned for four weeks, which would give the lawyers time to review a package of particulars recently submitted to court. This was accepted.

Due to a publication ban that accompanies sexual assault cases, little can be said about the allegations due to the possibility that it may identify Basran’s accuser.

That said, in an undertaking filed in court after his arrest, Basran isn’t allowed to speak to his accuser and three other individuals.

In that statement, the incident was investigated by Kelowna RCMP and the findings were independently reviewed by the Nelson Police Department before a report to Crown counsel was sent to a special prosecutor, who approved the charge.

Brock Martland, a Vancouver lawyer in private practice, was appointed special prosecutor in the case.

The appointment of a special prosecutor is intended to avoid any perception of improper influence in cases brought against public officials, said the prosecution service in a statement.

CrimeOkanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorCity of Kelownacolin basranColin Basran court dateformer mayor Colin Basran
