Guelph General Hospital gets awards for promoting organ donations

Members of the Guelph General Hospital’s surgical and intensive care units are receiving honours.

Three awards are being given by the Trillium Gift of Life Network to recognize the hospital’s impressive results in organ and tissue donation.

The Provincial Conversion Rate Award recognizes the hospital for reaching a conversion rate — the proportion of eligible donors who went on to donate — of 100 per cent, which exceeds the target of 63 per cent set by Ontario Health.

The Award of Excellence is given for meeting or exceeding the provincial target for conversion rate for four consecutive years, and demonstrating an outstanding commitment to the implementation of donation-leading practices.

The Provincial Eligible Approach Rate Award was also given to Guelph General Hospital for meeting or exceeding the provincial eligible approach rate target of 90 per cent set by Ontario Health.

In a news release, the hospital attributes the awards to the dedication and compassionate work of its staff.

It says an interdisciplinary team supported two organ donors, which led to four organs donated for transplant, and 20 tissue donors enhancing the lives of many.