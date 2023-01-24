Menu

Politics

Pierre Poilievre holds press conference in Vancouver Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 12:49 pm
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. View image in full screen
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and the official Opposition, is in Vancouver Tuesday.

Poilievre will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. PT, which will be livestreamed above.

Read more: Pierre Poilievre shuffles Conservative critic roles. Who’s in, and who’s out?

Read next: Will there be a 2023 election? Trudeau says no one wants ‘plunge’ into campaign

A few weeks ago, Poilievre said his government would “fully fund all the inquiries” into graves at former residential school sites, shortly after speaking to a Winnipeg-based group that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.

Trending Now

Poilievre spoke at a luncheon in Winnipeg for the Frontier Centre for Public Policy (FCPP), which ran radio ads in 2018 that said it was a myth that residential schools robbed Indigenous children of their childhood.

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about his thoughts on reconciliation in an interview with Global News, Poilievre said he would take “a different approach” to the efforts if elected, and vowed his government “would fully fund all the inquiries into human remains at the, or near the, sites of residential schools.”

It is unknown what Poilievre will be speaking about in Vancouver but this article will be updated following the speech.

