Canada

Pierre Poilievre shuffles Conservative critic roles. Who’s in, and who’s out?

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2022 12:56 pm
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has welcomed two former leadership rivals to serve as critics in Parliament, while leaving out two prominent caucus members who backed rival candidates.

Ontario MPs Scott Aitchison and Leslyn Lewis are among the group of 71 Tory MPs out of the total 118 caucus members whose critic or associate critic roles will see them go head-to-head with Liberal government ministers on a range of files.

Aitchison has been tapped to take on the housing file, while Lewis will be the party’s infrastructure critic.

Alberta MP Jasraj Singh Hallan takes over as the party’s finance critic, the role Poilievre held before he became leader in September.

Those who didn’t make the cut include longtime British Columbia MP Ed Fast, who backed Jean Charest in the leadership contest, and Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who supported Patrick Brown before his disqualification.

Former leader Erin O’Toole, who is still sitting as an Ontario MP, has not been given a critic role.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

