Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Multiple people in hospital after two avalanches in B.C.’s Interior

By Jasmine King & Victoria Femia Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 11:59 pm
File photo of an avalanche in British Columbia. View image in full screen
File photo of an avalanche in British Columbia. Global News

Two separate avalanches in the North Okanagan-Shuswap sent multiple people to hospital earlier Monday afternoon.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed an avalanche came down in the Revelstoke area just after 3 p.m.

Three people were taken to hospital with one person in serious but stable condition, and the other two are critical.

Read more: Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

Read next: Ontario couple’s luggage containing tracker donated to charity by Air Canada

Earlier in the day around 2 p.m., in the Keefer Lake area near Cherryville, there was another avalanche.

Trending Now

A helicopter was dispatched to the area but was unable to land.

Ambulance services drove one patient to hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Avalanche Canada and RCMP for more information.

Click to play video: 'Experts advising public to stay safe in high risk avalanche areas'
Experts advising public to stay safe in high risk avalanche areas
North OkanaganBC InterioravalancheRevelstokeCherryvillekeefer lakeRevelstoke avalancheNorth Okanagan avalanche
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers