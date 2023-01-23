Multiple people in hospital after two avalanches in B.C.’s Interior

Two separate avalanches in the North Okanagan-Shuswap sent multiple people to hospital earlier Monday afternoon.
B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed an avalanche came down in the Revelstoke area just after 3 p.m.
Three people were taken to hospital with one person in serious but stable condition, and the other two are critical.
Earlier in the day around 2 p.m., in the Keefer Lake area near Cherryville, there was another avalanche.
A helicopter was dispatched to the area but was unable to land.
Ambulance services drove one patient to hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.
Global News has reached out to Avalanche Canada and RCMP for more information.
