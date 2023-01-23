Menu

Snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 23, 2023 12:26 pm
A skier on the ridge top of Mt. Pierre Elliot Trudeau, near Valemont, B.C., on February 17, 2017.
A skier on the ridge top of Mt. Pierre Elliot Trudeau, near Valemont, B.C., on February 17, 2017. Credit: Avalanche Canada

One person has died after two snowmobilers were caught in an avalanche south of Valemount, B.C. on the weekend.

Avalanche Canada says the snowmobilers were riding at the base of a slope in a feature known as Bowl 3 in the Oasis area when the avalanche happened Saturday morning.

One person managed to ride away while the other was fully buried.

In a statement online, the organization says the survivor located the buried victim, but the person was unresponsive.

RCMP Cpl. Alex Berube says the investigation is being taken over by the BC Coroners Service.

This is the third avalanche-related death this month in the province.

Valemount is located northeast of Kamloops near the Alberta boundary.

