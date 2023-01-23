Woman in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Police said a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle and that the driver remained at the scene.
She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which paramedics described to Global News as “moderate.”
