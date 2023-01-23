Menu

Traffic

Woman in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 9:10 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Ray Lawson Boulevard and McLaughlin Road just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said a female pedestrian was involved in a collision with a vehicle and that the driver remained at the scene.

She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries which paramedics described to Global News as “moderate.”

4 injured, including child, after Brampton crash

peel regional policeBramptonpeel policePRPBrampton CollisionMcLaughlin RoadRay-Lawson Boulevard
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

