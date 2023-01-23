Menu

Crime

Investigation leads to firearms charges for Kingston, Ont. resident

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 1:46 pm
A Kingston, Ont., resident is facing firearms charges after a recent police investigation.

On Jan. 20, the Kingston Police Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant near Rideau and  Montreal streets in Kingston.

As a result of the search, officers located and seized a 12-gauge shotgun.

A 41-year-old was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a license, storing a firearm carelessly, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, breach of probation and failing to comply with a release order.

Trending Now

The person was also arrested on an unrelated outstanding warrant issued by the Ontario Provincial Police.

