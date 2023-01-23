Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

42-year-old man seriously injured in stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 12:52 pm
Vancouver police said a man was stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District Sunday night. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said a man was stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District Sunday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

A 42-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after being stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District.

Vancouver police said officers were patrolling near Granville and Smithe streets when the victim flagged them down around 9:40 p.m.

Police said the man had serious injuries from the attack.

He is expected to recover.

Read more: Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District

Read next: Ghislaine Maxwell calls Prince Andrew photo with underage girl a ‘fake’ — again

Click to play video: 'One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment'
One dead, one arrested in stabbing at North Vancouver apartment

A suspect has not been located or arrested but officers believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Advertisement
Stabbingvancouver policeVancouver stabbingGranville Entertainment Districtgranville street stabbingstabbing vancouvergranville stabbingVancouver stabbing SundayVancouver stabbing victim
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers