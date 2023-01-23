42-year-old man seriously injured in stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

See more sharing options

A 42-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Sunday evening after being stabbed in the Granville Entertainment District.

Vancouver police said officers were patrolling near Granville and Smithe streets when the victim flagged them down around 9:40 p.m.

Police said the man had serious injuries from the attack.

He is expected to recover.

A suspect has not been located or arrested but officers believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.