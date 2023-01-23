Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small scale test launch, says CEO

Send this page to someone via email

The company building Canada’s first commercial spaceport says its first suborbital test launch from northeastern Nova Scotia should be ready by early summer.

Maritime Launch Services CEO Steve Matier says work that began last September on an access road to the launch site near Canso, N.S., is nearly complete.

Matier says a small concrete pad will then be poured to accommodate a small-scale launch to send a rocket briefly into space before it falls back to Earth.

He says his company is planning to conduct its first commercial launch, using a larger Ukrainian-made rocket, in 2025.

The federal government said last week it will develop the regulatory requirements, safety standards and licensing conditions for satellite space launches from Canada within the next three years.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government would approve space launches over the interim period on a case-by-case basis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2023.