Crime

Guelph police seek pair after thousands of dollars in fragrances stolen form store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 23, 2023 12:14 pm
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser outside city hall. Matt Carty/Global News

Police in Guelph said thousands of dollars worth of fragrances were pilfered from a store in the area of Stone Road Mall last week.

In a release, they noted that officers were dispatched to the store near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive at around 5 p.m. on Friday after the theft had been reported.

Police said that a man and woman entered the business and browsed in the fragrance department.

Trending Now

While the couple was browsing, police allege they made off with 25 bottles of perfume and cologne which had a value of more than $3,700.

Police describe the man an accent and a short dark beard. He was said to be wearing a dark jacket, jeans, light-coloured shoes and a black toque.

They say the woman had blonde and black-layered hair and was reported to be dressed in a black jacket, black pants, black boots and a dark toque.

