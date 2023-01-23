Menu

World

Spotify latest tech company to announce layoffs by cutting 6% of workforce

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 23, 2023 7:50 am
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people?
When big tech reports job losses, what happens to the people? – Nov 14, 2022

Music streaming firm Spotify Technology plans to cut six per cent of its workforce, the company said on Monday, a move that will add to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession.

Tech companies are facing a demand downturn after two years of pandemic-driven growth during which they had hired aggressively. That has led the likes of Meta Platforms Inc. to Microsoft Corp. to shed thousands of jobs.

Read more: Google laying off 12,000 workers as tech sector job cuts expand

Read next: Russia warns West of ‘global catastrophe’ for arming Ukraine

Sweden-based Spotify has seen advertisers pull back on spending, mirroring a trend seen at Meta and Google parent Alphabet Inc., as rapid interest rate hikes and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war pressure the economy.

Trending Now

Spotify said it will incur about 35 million euros (US$38.06 million) to 45 million euros in severance-related charges.

With recession fears in Canada, is an economic 'soft landing' on the table?
With recession fears in Canada, is an economic ‘soft landing’ on the table?

The company said its chief content and advertising business officer Dawn Ostroff will also depart.

Spotify had about 9,800 full-time employees, as of Sept. 30.

© 2023 Reuters

