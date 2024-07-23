B.C. legal tech firm Clio nets US$900M in historic funding round

Send this page to someone via email

Legal tech company Clio said on Tuesday it had raised US$900 million in an investment round led by venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA), in one of the largest fundraises by a Canadian startup.

The Series-F funding round values the company at US$3 billion and comprises fresh investment as well as a secondary sale of shares by some insiders, Clio told Reuters.

Clio was earlier valued at US$1.6 billion, when the company raised more than US$100 million in April 2021.

In the latest round, NEA will invest US$500 million in Clio, while the remaining US$400 million comes from new investors Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, CapitalG and Tidemark, along with some existing investors.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Clio offers a platform for law firms to manage clients and cases and process payments, among other capabilities.

The company, launched in 2008, currently clocks more than US$200 million in annualized revenue.

Clio said it will use the funds to advance its platform and expand its customer base.

NEA Co-CEO Tony Florence will join the board of directors at Clio following the investment round.

Law firms Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal counsel to Clio and William Blair acted as the company’s exclusive financial advisor.