Canada

Person missing, man hospitalized after snowmobiles fall through ice in Ontario lake

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2023 4:59 pm
Shown is a police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. One person is missing and another is in hospital after their snowmobiles fell through the ice and into the cold water of a southern Ontario lake. View image in full screen
Shown is a police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. One person is missing and another is in hospital after their snowmobiles fell through the ice and into the cold water of a southern Ontario lake. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Matt Rourke

One person is missing and another is in hospital after their snowmobiles fell through the ice into the water of a southern Ontario lake.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were contacted at 10:45 a.m. Sunday by a cottager who saw two people in the water of Six Mile Lake in the township of Georgian Bay, more than 150 kilometres north of Toronto.

OPP say officers attended the scene with fire crews and paramedics and took over rescue attempts from local residents.

They say one man was removed from the cold water and transported to a local hospital.

A second person has not been found but the OPP say rescue efforts are continuing.

The force says more information will be released as it becomes available.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

