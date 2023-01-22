New Brunswickers can now get blood test results online

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers can now access their blood test results on MyHealthNB.

The online portal was originally created to help people access their vaccination cards and COVID-19 PCR test results.

The Department of Health said select users were chosen to test out a new section of the website called MyHealth Records. It was later opened to the general public on Jan. 11.

“More personal health information will be added over time, including immunizations, medication profiles and other lab results,” said spokesperson Adam Bowie in a statement.

In order to access their records, users must have a verified MyHealthNB account, which aids in the privacy process.

Story continues below advertisement

People can verify their identity and unlock their records by getting a registration code at their next blood clinic appointment in select regional health authority facilities.

“More convenient ways to verify a person’s identity and unlock access will be added over time,” Bowie said, though no specific dates were given.

The department said 215,000 New Brunswickers have already signed up to use the portal for their personal health information.

“Access to personal health records will enable citizens to be more engaged in their health care, and have informed discussions with their health-care providers,” Bowie said.

“It’s always best to discuss results with a health-care provider as part of the usual follow-up care that would come following a test or examination. Your health-care provider should also contact you if any follow-up care is needed.”

‘This is a good thing’

The New Brunswick Medical Society said this is a win-win for both patients and providers.

Though the society never advocated for the change specifically, past-NBMS president Dr. Mark MacMillan said any ability given to patients to access their own health information is a good thing.

He said it also comes with a bit of caution though. MacMillan explains some patients may not be able to understand the results.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of patients just want to have the results available to them,” he said. “A lot of patients are more active in their health care now than they have been in the past and they want to have all their records available.”

MacMillan said this also would assist anyone who leaves the province for any reason. Online access to results can help inform a new health-care provider in treating new patients.

“This is a good thing,” he said. “An educated person has the ability to ask great questions and understand more about the recommendations coming from their primary care provider. So it’s a win-win in both cases.”

It may also free up time for physicians, because when people know and can see things are normal, there is less desire for a follow-up.

MacMillan said people should also be assured that any primary care provider will follow up immediately if something is wrong.