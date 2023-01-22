Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in northern Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Police in northern Ontario are investigating a fatal hit-and-run just under an hour outside of Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its East Algoma Detachment were called to a collision at around 9 p.m. in Plummer Additional Township, west of the Town of Bruce Mines.

The collision, which police said was a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian, was reported near Green Bay Road and Boundary Road.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until their next of kin has been informed, police said.