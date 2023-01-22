Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in northern Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 12:52 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police in northern Ontario are investigating a fatal hit-and-run just under an hour outside of Sault Ste. Marie on Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its East Algoma Detachment were called to a collision at around 9 p.m. in Plummer Additional Township, west of the Town of Bruce Mines.

Trending Now

Read more: 4 dead after plane crash near Sioux Lookout, Ont., Transportation Board investigating

Read next: Monterey Park shooting: Manhunt underway in California after 10 killed at dance club

The collision, which police said was a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian, was reported near Green Bay Road and Boundary Road.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until their next of kin has been informed, police said.

CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceHit and RunNorthern OntarioSault Ste. MarieEast Algoma
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers